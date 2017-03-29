“Mr Middleton” Makes First Appearance at Senate Inquiry

In the last few weeks of the Senate inquiry, the name, ‘Mr Middleton’ has been noted in several instances. The strange thing about this was that at the time when his name was popping up … no one knew the true identity of this man. That is, until about two weeks ago. All indications up to this point are that Barton Middleton was a key player in the case of the eight missing visa foils from the western border. Today, however, when he appeared before the Senate Special Select Committee to answer questions regarding the findings in the Auditor General’s reports, he denied having any involvement whatsoever. HipolitoNovelo has the story.