Senate Inquiry: Alleged Visa Agent Fears For His Life

As you heard, the Senate Committee was not able to get much out of Barton Middleton, the alleged visa agent for Patrick Tillett. In fact, Senators got a lot of “I don’t recollect”, “I don’t recall” and a simple “no” to the questions they posed to Middleton. The committee believes that Middleton was not fully honest during the hearing as he seemed extremely cautious when answering questions that might link him the others that have appeared before the committee. Middleton told the committee he is fearful for his life.

Middleton said, he has not told the police that his life may be in danger because he does not believe the police department can protect him.