Increasing Personnel in Dialysis Unit

Chronic renal failure has become quite prevalent in Belize in recent years. It is a condition that requires dialysis several times per week and is now demanding that more medical personnel be trained in this area. There is a cooperation agreement between Belize and Taiwan that is providing our local nurses with certified training. As recent as this week five nurses from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital were certified as registered dialysis nurse through the Nurses and Midwives Council. Four more nurses from La Loma Luz Adventist Hospital are expected to be certified in the coming weeks. These nurses had the instruction of Michelle Cassimiro and SahTiemula who had both attended a 2-month training in Taiwan last year on renal failure and dialysis. The registered nurses who are currently attached to the Dialysis Unit underwent almost five hundred hours of clinical training with the aim to improve their working knowledge and skills on the quality of hemodialysis work. The second training will begin in June 2017. The cooperation agreement between the two countries fall under the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Chronic Renal Failure in Belize also known as the Renal Failure Prevention project. It is a 3-year project which began on February 10, 2016.