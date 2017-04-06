Aaliyah Returns Safe and Sound

On Tuesday, April 4 Love News spoke with a concerned mother whose daughter had gone missing on March 31, 2017. As an update to that case, we have been told by the mother, Dorita Bardalez that Aaliyah Martinez has returned home safely. She was escorted to her home in La Democracia Village last night by police officers and members of Social Services. She was scheduled to undergo a medical examination today while her mother met with a social worker today. The child was found in Ladyville Village, Belize District.