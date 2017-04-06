Home / Belize Police Department / PG Woman Says Police Has Ignored Her Complaint

PG Woman Says Police Has Ignored Her Complaint

Updated: April 6, 2017

A woman from Punta Gorda Town is disturbed at the police officers stationed in that municipality after a complaint she reportedly made about two weeks ago has been ignored.  The woman who resides on New Road told Love News today that she personally witnessed a man causing damage to her home but since she made the report to have charges brought against the man, nothing has been done.

PG RESIDENT

The woman says that he has not seen the accused since the incident and up to yesterday she was still being given the runaround by the police in Punta Gorda.

