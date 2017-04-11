Belize Lifts Suspension on Corned Beef Importation

In late March, a ban was placed on the importation of corned beef from Brasil after reports surfaced that authorities in that country revealed that several major meat processors had been processing tainted beef and poultry meat. It was further alleged that the companies paid bribes to officials in exchange for sanitary licenses. It was previously confirmed that none of the corned beef imported into Belize originated from any of the Brazilian facilities implicated in the original report. The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) and Ministry of Health have lifted the temporary suspension on the importation of corned beef from Brazil. Health officials say tests have confirmed that the corned beef imported from Brazil is safe for human consumption. BAHA and the Ministry of Health are releasing all corned beef at warehouses that were placed under quarantine. BAHA says it will continue its due diligence to ensure the safety of all products imported into Belize in order to safeguard the Belizean public. Several countries including China, Hong Kong, Chile, Egypt, Barbados, South Korea and Jamaica have lifted their bans on all Brazilian meat products.