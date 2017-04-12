Police News: Firearms and Marijuana

On Tuesday night police conducted a search in an open lot at the corner of George and Prince Streets in Belize City where they found a black plastic bag containing a point thirty eight revolver. No one was in the area at the time of the discovery therefore the firearm was labeled as found property.

On Tuesday afternoon San Pedro Police conducted a search at an apartment. Police say they found eight live rounds of nine millimeter ammunition. As a result, 31-year-old Jimell Paul Jex was arrested for the offence of kept ammunition without a gun license. Police are looking for Tracy Betancourt in connection with the incident. Also on Tuesday, police conducted a search at the residence of 30-year-old Marisella Garnett Casey and 26-year-old Derek Albert Livingston of DFC area in San Pedro. The search led to the discovery of a plastic bag containing six hundred and fifty six grams of cannabis. Casey, Livingston and Devon Matthew were arrested and charged for the offence of drug trafficking.