Price Hikes for Easter Fish

Two to three years ago when you would visit the fish market around Easter time, you would have paid about seven dollars on average for a pound of snapper. This year, the prices for fish are at an all-time high as we found out for ourselves when we took a walk at the Vernon Street Fish Market. We were out there just after three this afternoon; the number of buyers were about a handful and we figured that we got to beat the last minute rush which is anticipated for Holy Thursday. The types of fish ranged from yellowtail snapper to red snapper and from barrow to corn fish and fish fillet. The fish fillet is twelve dollars per pound; the yellowtail snapper was selling at eight dollars per pound while the red snapper was nine dollars per pound; this was the price at one stall but if you were to head further down you would be getting your snapper for as much as ten dollars per pound. So, did this price hike bother the consumers; we asked two of them who were willing to give us an interview.

FISH CONSUMER #1

“I’m buying about four or five pounds here.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“You don’t find it expensive this year compared to previous years?”

FISH CONSUMER #1

“It is but this is normal routine. These guys have to make their routine, this is Christmas for them and we don’t mind spending it because we’re not going to fish for it ourselves so we don’t mind spending for it. This is like Christmas for them, they work hard.”

FISH CONSUMER #2

“Preferably I was looking for Rock Fish but apparently someone from San Pedro is buying up all the rock fish to ship there for a better price, they buy it cheap and sell it for two or three times the value on the island so I have to settle for snapper.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Now what do you think about the price of the snapper this year?”

FISH CONSUMER #2

“Again around these times they go up so its comparable. In Ladyville I bought some around eight dollars a pound and out here it is nine, if you really look at the weight it is about the same but compared to when we are used to three or four dollars a pound everything has doubled. It’s Easter so if you want it you have to pay for it.”

The vendor who was keeping his prices low told Love News that he estimates that he would be selling as much as five hundred pounds of snapper for the long weekend.

FISH VENDOR

“To tell you the truth it’s very slow today, usually we have more customers.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Are you expecting more tomorrow?”

FISH VENDOR

“Yeah because usually people are late comers when it comes to buying thier fish. Usually they wait until Thursday so I believe we will have more customers tomorrow.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Now talk to me in terms of the prices because last year I think it was six or seven dollars and now we are seeing an increase this year.”

FISH VENDOR

“From last year people have been selling fish for ten dollars a pound.”

Corn fish is also an option at the fish market and it is being sold for ten dollars per pound. But what exactly do you do with the corn fish? We asked Sharon Dougal to give us a quick lesson in cooking the corn fish.

SHARON DOUGAL

The consumption of fish on Good Friday has been a custom for most families for decades.