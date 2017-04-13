Belize Tourism Board Offers Tourism Scholarships

The Belize Tourism Board is announcing the availability of four scholarships currently being offered to Belizeans in the area of tourism. Of the four, one is for an Associate’s Degree Program; two for Bachelor’s degree and the other for culinary studies. The Associate’s degree in Tourism offer comes with a 2-year tuition payment with requirements that all applicant submit a copy of their high school diploma, an official transcript, two BTB recommendation forms as well as a brief write-up on goals and aspirations. Applicants must submit proof of Belizean citizenship and a copy of the acceptance letter into the tourism program for 2017. The requirements for the Bachelor Degree in Tourism management are pretty much the same as well as for the Jean Shaw Scholarship. As for the scholarship for culinary studies, the applicant has to have already been accepted into a culinary program and present an official transcript of the last school attended. Applications are due for June 30, 2017. The scholarship offers are for full-time students.