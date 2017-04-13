Disabled Goff Remanded then Granted Bail

Thirty year old Leroy Goff, an apparent paraplegic who was remanded to prison on charges of dangerous harm and aggravated assault, was released on a bail of $7,500 that was offered to him yesterday by Justice Adolph Lucas. According to the allegation, on March 23 in the San Mateo area of San Pedro Town, ambergris Caye, Goff shot Delson Paguado and pointed a firearm at Paguado’s 14 year old brother. Goff was arraigned in Court on Monday, April 11 and he was remanded into custody until June 29. He was granted bail on the condition that he is to attend Court on June 29 and on any other day the magistrate so orders him to reappear; that he reports to Mahogany Street Police sub-station every forth night, beginning on April 26, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. until the case is disposed of; and that he is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, particularly DelsonPaguado and his brother. Goff was represented by attorney Dickie Bradley while the respondent was represented by Crown counsel Jackie Willoughby.