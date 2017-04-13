Teenager Granted Bail in Chopping Incident

Nineteen year old Edwardo Cosme, a laborer of San Jose Village in Orange Walk who was remanded into custody on charges of attempted murder and dangerous harm, was released today on a bail of ten thousand dollars that was offered to him yesterday by Justice Adolph Lucas. The incident occurred on February 24 in San Jose Village. According to the allegation, Cosme was along with another man, when he got into an altercation with the complainant, Edwardo Sanker, and he chopped Sanker several times with a machete. Cosme was arraigned in Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court on April 6 and he was remanded into custody until May 30. Cosme was granted bail on the condition that he is to attend Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court on May 30 and on any other day the magistrate so orders him to reappear in court; that he is to report to Orange Police Station every Wednesday, commencing on April 19 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the charges are disposed of; and he is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, particularly Sanker, and potential witnesses. Cosme was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado while the respondent was represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby.