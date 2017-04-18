Guatemalan Takes Garland for the 89th Cycling Classic

The 89th annual Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic saw 80 riders registering but only 78 made the roll out from the starting line. The race sees riders starting in Belize City to San Ignacio and Back, a course of about 140 miles. By midday, the 2016 defending champion Alejandro Padilla Miranda kept his title for the second consecutive year, the second foreigner to achieve this. The only two Belizeans to make it in the top five to finish the race were Ron Vasquez and Brandon Cattouse in fourth and fifth place respectively. The race was carried live on Love FM and here is a look back at Holy Saturday’s biggest annual event.