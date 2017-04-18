PANCAP Promotes Youths’ Response to HIV/AIDS

With the marked decrease in available funding coupled with the closure of several advocating agencies that worked against the increase of cases of HIV/AIDS, there is the urgent need of an alternative plan that will not hamper the national response to the disease. Falling in line with this need for Belize is an upcoming meeting slated to take place on Friday and Saturday in Trinidad and Tobago, led by the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS. The meeting entails a discussion on the role of youth in the national and regional response to HIV and AIDS while participants will become involved in formulating and agreeing on a framework for regional youth advocacy. Participating countries include Barbados, Belize, Haiti, Jamaica, Grenada and Guyana, among others. This two day event will harness in-depth discussions about sexual health issues affecting young people and the barriers to accessing sexual health services. The meeting will also seek to identify what knowledge and tools they require to protect themselves from HIV. The meeting is financed by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Global Fund. The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS is a partnership of Governments from the Caribbean region as well as other institutions and donor agencies that was established in February 2001. Their primary purpose is to provide a structure approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic via a strategic regional framework that will lead to the maximum usage of resources in membership nations.