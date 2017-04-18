Princess Stabbed Multiple Times on Bellevue Grounds

A Belize City woman was killed over the Easter holiday. Renee Trujillo followed this story and filed this report.

RENEE TRUJILLO REPORTING

“This is the location of what was once known as the Bellevue Hotel on Southern Foreshore in Belize City. While it holds decades of memories for past generations, the now run-down and neglected space was the scene of a murder in the early hours of Good Friday, April 14, 2017. 35-year-old, Indira Thompson better known as Princess was stabbed multiple times by a man being described by the authorities as being of Hispanic descent. Thompson, according to her family was a substance abuser and needed help. Her brother, Jason Thompson, says that he believes that someone in the area knows what really went on.”

JASON THOMPSON

“She didn’t have a mental problem. She was smoking crack, she was busted with a crack pipe and went to jail that was the time when we thought she was dead but she was in jail and she came out. The areas near Belview are crack houses, they go and smoke crack there and that is where she was and they guy was her boyfriend that is why she was there. But it seems like another crack head came there and wanted to have sex but she fought him off because she has her boyfriend and all of them I believe there were witnesses there but they are playing the fool.”

RENEE TRUJILLO REPORTING

“Carl Mortar is Princess’s friend whom she was staying with. He says he was asleep when Princess got home at around four o’clock Friday morning. “

CARL MORTAR

“Friday morning she came here with a boy, a boy I do not know; sent me out. I went out to buy came back home I heard her screaming and banging. I busted inside and I meet Princess covered in blood. Before I went inside the guy greeted me with a knife and almost cut my bloody throat. My best friend.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“You know the guy?”

CARL MORTAR

“If I would see him, I know him; he is not from here.”

RENEE TRUJILLO REPORTING

“While Mortar seemed shaken at what transpired and has already been questioned by the authorities, Princess’s brother believes that Mortar should be a person of interest in the police’s investigation.”

JASON THOMPSON

“He said it was only him and Indira there, then first before I went there the other two girls that smoked there said that they were there and they saw him so I’m wondering if he is telling lies because he has a long cut on his neck; maybe the girl was defending herself and she cut him and he just took away the knife and stabbed him up. Maybe he is a person of interest to be questioned.”

RENEE TRUJILLO REPORTING

“Mortar says the alleged murderer seemed like a nice guy and he never suspected that this was how the entire situation would have unfolded. He says he has nothing to do with the murder and after being cut to the neck, he went out trying to get help.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Why do you think the guy would hurt her if it was a business arrangement?”

CARL MORTAR

“I didn’t know; he looked like a good guy, he looked like a nice guy.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“But Carl, weren’t you Princess’ boyfriend?”

CARL MORTAR

“Friend, good as boyfriend. I have two other girls staying with me.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“After the guy cut your throat did he just leave? Did he run?”

CARL MORTAR

“He left and I ran to the bedside. I screamed for her but the bed was filled of blood. I bawled out for the security out there but the security says he has no credit on his phone. Police were coming at the same time on the sea side, two persons in a blue vehicle and they flashed their lights, by that time Princess was already dead.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Jason Thompson says while his family had their troubles there isn’t much that can be done now.”

JASON THOMPSON

“Really and truly I would like to leave it to God.”

RENEE TRUJILLO

“Who is handling the funeral service right now?”

JASON THOMPSON

“That is what I’m trying to find out right now. No one called me I’m waiting for them to call me from America or someone to call me. They don’t call me because they were not together.”

RENEE TRUJILLO REPORTING

Indira ‘Princess’ Thompson had two children who were adopted and taken to the US to live. She is survived by eleven siblings and her parents. According to police, they believe that the killer was injured in the process of the attack as Princess had fought for her life. Reporting for Love News, I am Renee Trujillo.