Villager Escapes Death in Hit and Run Incident

A man was knocked down while on his way home in Unitedville Village. Correspondent Fem Cruz has more details.

FEM CRUZ

“A hit and run traffic incident in the village of Unitedville left 27 year old Manuel Perez, a resident of Unitedville Village hospitalized. According to Perez on Holy Saturday night just before 8pm he was driving his motorcycle from the direction of Black Man Eddy Village en route to his home in Unitedville; upon reaching Hilltop Bar not too far away from his home he was suddenly hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. Perez was found lying on the side of the highway in an unconscious state. He was later taken to the Western Regional Hospital suffering from a large cut wound to his left knee, injuries to his left hand and complained of pain to his entire body.”