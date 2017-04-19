Belizean Man Laid to Rest with Military Honors in Ladyville

A Belizean man who had migrated to the United States and became a part of the US Military passed away on March 19, 2017 in Ladyville Village, Belize District where he was living following retirement. Master Sergeant David Pandy Junior had an unexpected burial at the Ladyville Cemetery where he was laid to rest on March 30 with funeral honors by members of the US Army Reserve from Puerto Rico who are in the country for the Beyond the Horizon 2017 project, currently underway. Pandy’s daughter, Dashana made the initial contact with the US Chaplain, Major Joe Ward who made the arrangements to have the funeral honors carried out which is usually done in the United States for US veterans. Taps, the bugle call played at military funerals carried on in the background at the burial plot as three US soldiers folded the American flag. Pandy’s two sons, Dion and Devon saluted their father while his daughter, Deshana received a flag. David Pandy is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm backed up by his retirement card and discharge papers. This story was posted on a US military website where they wrote, quote, “The mission of Beyond the Horizon keeps the task force busy doing for others, helping others, and taking care of others.On this day, they made time to take care of one of their own.” End of quote. Meanwhile, Major Joe Ward of the West Virginia Army National Guard was quoted as saying, “In life, he honored the flag. In death, the flag honors him.” Pandy left behind two sons who followed in his military footsteps. Major Dion Pandy Senior who is an active duty signal officer at the Pentagon and his brother, Devon Pandy, a retired Chief Warrant Officer 2. Beyond the Horizon 2017 initiative is slated to conclude in June.