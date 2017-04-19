PUC: Attacking Cyber Crime on All Angles

Next Monday will see the opening of the first National Cyber Security Symposium to be conducted in Belize with an aim to address the various social, legal and criminal aspects of how the internet is being used. At the head of this event is the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) which has included multiple agencies to bring together the movement that will tackle the issues of bullying, invasion of privacy, scams and other problems that have been on the rise in Belize. John Avery is the Chairman for the PUC who made an appearance on The Morning Show today to detail the objectives and expected outcomes of this four day event.

Avery noted that while cyber security is mostly looked at on the angle of laws and justice, there is also the aspect of social troubles that the internet can and has brought upon many persons.

At the end of the event it is the hope that an action plan will be drafted over the course of the next few months with the aim of having it become a long term plan.

Experts from abroad will be in-country to aid in the facilitation of the symposium including guest speaker, Michael Levin, the founder and CEO of the Centre for Information Security Awareness in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Over the course of the four days there will be different forums with the first day being Cyber Awareness Day that will see introduction of all issues of concerns over the internet and protection needed. On Tuesday, a Public Sector Forum will take place where the members of the public are encouraged to attend and express their individual concerns. There will also be a Business Forum that will look at data security for companies and other security concerns. A Financial Institution Forum is also slated to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday involving the Central Bank of Belize, regulators and experts. Wednesday will see a forum for network operators including the Government of Belize, utility companies and other establishments that handle their own networks. A Law Enforcement Forum is set to take place on Wednesday as well with law enforcement agencies while a Judiciary Forum involving magistrates, judges, attorneys and stakeholders in the legal sector. A strategic plan to devise the way forward following these forums will take place on the final day, April 28. While certain forums will be closed door sessions, you can log on to www.ngif.bz to register for any of the available forums. The symposium is taking place at the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City.