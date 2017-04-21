BNTU Elects New President

Yesterday, Senator Elena Smith emerged victorious as the President Elect of the Belize National Teachers Union. Smith went up against Troy Coleman of the Stann Creek Branch and Mario Mesh of the Corozal Rural Branch. The day’s proceeding was interrupted when the Council of Management held an emergency meeting to discuss reports of political interference. That meeting lasted more than three hours setting back the day’s agenda. After the meeting, outgoing President Luke Palacio proposed that the financial membership vote whether or not to proceed with the elections. The majority voted in favor to proceed and as such, voting began at around two thirty and immediately after, counting commenced. It was not until after six o’clock in the evening that Smith was announced as the new president. Smith bested her opponents with 349 votes. Coleman and Mesh received 197 and 140 votes respectively. Hipolito Novelo has the breakdown.