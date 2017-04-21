BNTU’s Newly Elected General Secretary Speaks of Work Ahead

The other post contested was that of National Secretary. Vying for the post were Ruth Shoman of the Corozal Branch and Adelaida Guerra of the Belize Branch. Shoman emerged as the victor with 336 votes while Guerra garnered 328 votes. Shoman spoke to the media after the announcement was made.

Luke Palacio is now the BNTU’s first vice president. He will serve his term as president until June 30, allowing for a smooth transition.