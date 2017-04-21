Guat National Murdered in Southern Belize

Toledo Police are investigating the murder of a businessman in that District. Police report that around 5:30 Thursday evening they responded to information of a person lying on the side of the road about half a mile from the junction of Jalacte Village. When they got there, authorities found 42-year-old Carlos Pop Xol, Guatemalan businessman of San Fernando Cha’al Alta Verapaz, Guatemala on the ground. Xol was motionless and when police inspected him, they noticed he had sustained several stab wounds and cuts to his body. He was taken to the Punta Gorda Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have launched an investigation into the murder.