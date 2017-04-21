Jaguar Suspected to Be Responsible for Death of Villager

Reports of a jaguar attacking a man are emerging from Progresso Village in the Corozal District. Forty five year old Baltazar Lino was found dead inside a four foot well located in the bushes. Lino would regularly visit his farm accompanied by his dogs but on Easter Sunday, one of his dogs returned without him. That is when his family grew worried and set out to look for him. Lino’s brother, Enrique Magana, spoke to Love News.

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“He went to the bush and he didn’t come back. I went to look for him but they found him in a well, the well wasn’t so deep they said that the well was only about four feet deep.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“And they said they found him inside this well.”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“Yes inside the well.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Who found him?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“The brother and another guy.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Would he regularly go to the bush or into the forest?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“Yes that is his life to go in the bush. It looked like a jaguar was going around the well and tried to take him out.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“So the body is still in the well?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“Now they took him out already.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Your other brothers took him out?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“Yes they took him out of the well.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“And then they are still watching over the body right now?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“Yes.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Did you see if there were any marks on the body, any cuts or anything like that?

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“No I don’t know because today this morning, they went last night but they had to cross a savannah so they couldn’t reach there last night.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“So how far deep is this from the village itself?”

ENRIQUE MAGANA

“From the road they said it’s not so far. I haven’t been there but it’s not so far but you know you just have to cross a savannah. It’s an island but the savannah is dry, it’s an island close to Progresso and you reach its in front of Caledonia; it’s a big island. That place has a lot of jaguars, maybe if he died there and they tried to take him out of the hole or something like that but the dog came home and he didn’t come so that is why his mother said maybe something happened to him. That is why they went to look for him but it looked like it had already been four or five days that he was in the well I don’t know what happened.”

Lino’s cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed. We spoke with a representative from the Forestry Department who said they have a team investigating the reports.