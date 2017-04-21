No Stipend for the BNTU Branch Executives

While the ballots were being counted for the selection of BNTU’s president and general secretary, teachers who stayed behind had a say in the four resolutions tabled. The first resolution proposed was for the branch presidents, secretaries and treasures to receive a stipend from BNTU’s central office of three hundred, two hundred and one hundred dollars respectively. The resolution was proposed because according to some members, the branch presidents, secretaries and treasures conduct business on behalf of the BNTU and use their personal funds. The resolution was debated before being defeated.

The media was not allowed to record the remainder of the resolutions debated but we can tell you that resolution two which sought to increase the union fees to twenty five dollars was also defeated.