Belize Joins Defence Counterparts at Regional Security Conference

The top three men in Belize’s Defence sector have joined their Central American counterparts in Cozumel, Mexico for the annual security conference known as CENTSEC. Defence Minister, John Saldivar, Coast Guard Commander, Admiral Borland and BDF Commander, Brigadier General David Jones left the country earlier this week for the conference being held under the theme, ‘Cooperation initiatives to Strengthen Regional Security. Its focus this year is to analyze current threats to the region’s security and to establish the views and roles of each participating country. The conference, co-hosted by the United States and Mexico, brought chiefs of defense and ministers of defense from Central America, plus observers from Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Great Britain while Panama and Costa Rica sent public security representatives. At the end of the conference, the aim is to have generated an interactive dialogue between the civil and military authorities of Central America in relation to regional and transnational threat networks; to have presented successful strategies and lessons learned in support of public safety and its impact on regional security, and to have identified obstacles to regional security and strengthen efforts of cooperation that will overcome them. Outside the general sessions of the conference, there was a tri-partite meeting between Brigadier General Jones, the Guatemalan Chief of Defence Staff General, Carlos Eduardo Perez and Commander of SOUTHCOM Navy, Admiral Curt Tidd to discuss the ongoing cooperation between Belizean and Guatemalan armed Forces along our shared borders.