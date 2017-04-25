DPP To Determined Fate of Magistrate Accused of Rape

Yesterday we told of an allegation being made against a Court Magistrate by a woman. The allegation is that the magistrate took her to his home and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. While we have verified the name of the accused, we are waiting on further details from the investigators prior to releasing his identity. Reports are that the file is at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the police are awaiting further directions from her. The rape allegedly occurred on April 11, 2017 in southern Belize.