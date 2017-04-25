EU Says Cane Farmers Are Preparing Well in Belize for Upcoming Changes

While representatives of the European Union were in northern Belize today to attend the opening of preschools funded by the EU, they took some time out and met with sugar cane farmers at the Sugar Industry Research and Development Institute. The representatives heard a number of concerns raised by the farmers as the date for the price cut by the EU approaches. Political Councilor with the EU delegation covering Belize, Gavin Tech briefly shared what the meeting was about.

GAVIN TECH

“We heard a lot of opinions on different aspects some of which are internal business but we came away from that meeting feeling that there has been a lot of good preparation I think there is a realization that our partnership has delivered a lot of good products and puts the industry in a good position going forward.”