Trio Charged for Killing Santiago Garcia

Police down south have arrested and charged three persons for the chopping murder of 22 year old, Santiago Garcia. They are 20-year-old, Arnoldo Xol of San Marcos Village; 23-year-old, Sabanito Cal and a 16 year old minor both from Trio Village, Toledo District. All three individuals were jointly charged for the crime of murder. As we reported yesterday, Garcia was in the company of Arturo Choc; they were walking in Trio Village just before eleven o’clock on Saturday night when they came under attack by a group of men. Garcia was chopped to the back of the head, the cheek and the wrist while his friend was chopped to the head. The men along with one of the attackers were being taken to the Independence Polyclinic when Garcia died. The attacker that was injured to the right hand has since been identified as 24 year old Leonardo Ba. Police say Ba is yet to be charged due to his condition as he is presently admitted at the Southern Regional Hospital under police guard.