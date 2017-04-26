Complainant Halts Action Against Accused Rapist

Fifty-six year old Evrett Davis, aka “Jack”, charged with rape and wounding, was acquitted of the charges today by a jury of 7 men and 2 women. The virtual complainant, a 50 year old woman, took the witness stand and testified that she does not wish to continue with the case for personal reasons although the defendant did what he did. She said that she will leave it up to God and she told the trial judge, Justice Adolph Lucas, that she did it on her own free will and she was not forced by anybody to come to court and say what she said. Crown Counsel Sheringe Rodriguez, who represented the Crown, said that in light of what the complainant has testified, she will not continue the case. Davis’ attorney, Leeroy Banner, then made a submission that his client has no case to answer because the Crown has not led any evidence that the complainant was carnally known by his client and that he inflicted any injury to the complainant. Banner further submitted that under the first limb of Galbraith against the Queen the charges against his client should be dismissed. Justice Lucas then directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty. The alleged incident occurred on April 4, 2015. The complainant, who was 48 years old at the time, gave a statement to the police in which she said that she went to Davis’ house and when she wanted to leave he refused to let her go. She said Davis punched her and kicked her and lashed her with a machete, then he had sex with her against her will. She said she was held captive for about 6 hours and she managed to get away by breaking a window in the room with a machete and by doing so she was able to yell for help. The police responded to her cries for help and reported that when they arrived at the house they found the woman naked and bleeding. Consequently, Davis was charged with rape and wounding.