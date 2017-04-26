Fuel Prices on the Rise Again

The last fuel increase we reported on was on April 1, 2017 which saw regular fuel at nine dollars and seventy nine cents; premium fuel at ten dollars and seventy nine cents and diesel at nine dollars and eleven cents. Fast forward twenty five days later and consumers are now looking at fuel prices jumping ten dollars albeit a marked decrease in premium fuel. As at midnight last night, regular fuel is now ten dollars and twenty six cents; premium went down by twenty one cents bringing it to ten dollars and fifty eight cents while diesel is now at nine dollars and forty cents per gallon. We have made contact with the Financial Secretary, Joseph Waight to get the ministry’s rationale behind these price changes but he is yet to respond to our query.