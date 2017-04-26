Minor Injuries Sustained in Mahogany Street’s Traffic Incident

Another traffic incident occurred yesterday, this time in Belize City left two men injured. Police report that around five yesterday evening 21 year old Rashawn Castillo drove her grey Toyota 4 Runner into the two men on Mahogany Street in front of Tow Tow Grocery Store. The men, 20 year old Stephen Cutkelvin was driving his black 150 melium motorcycle from the direction of Central American Boulevard to the Western Avenue while 60-year-old Teddy Martinez was walking from the direction of Western Avenue to Central American Boulevard. The men sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to investigate the incident.