Stanley Fined $500 for Drug Trafficking

Stanley Flowers, one of two persons charged with drug trafficking for one hundred and thirty nine grams of cannabis, pled guilty to the lesser charge of possession simplicitor when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. He was fined five hundred dollars and he was given until June 30 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve six months. The charge was withdrawn from the second person, 38 year old Rose Marie Cacho. Flowers was busted on October 11, 2016. The police were on mobile patrol on Balam Street when they smelled the strong aroma of cannabis. They saw two male persons in a yard and they approached them and informed them that a search will be conducted on them. Nothing incriminating was found on the men. But when the police searched Flowers’ apartment they found a black plastic bag with cannabis in a locker on the wall. Cacho, a resident of the apartment, had just arrived home. She and Flowers were arrested and charged.