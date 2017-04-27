Armed Robbery at 24/7 Service Station

A female gas pump attendant was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money last night. At around 9:40 pm, Ladyville police responded to a 911 call which led them to 24/7 Gas Station on the Phillip Goldson Highway. Today Love News obtained surveillance footage of the incident. The video shows that the station was not very busy when a man walks up to the attendant as she sat near the pump. He points a handgun at her and proceeds to relieve her of a black purse that contained money. He then grabs two gold chains she had around her neck and walks away. Throughout the ordeal, the attendant remained calm and after her assailant walked away, she went over to the store to speak with someone. The man made good his escape and police are investigating.