Expert on Anti-Corruption Concepts Due In Country Early May

One week ago we told you of the meeting of the constituted board appointed to secure the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption for Belize which took place on April 20, 2017; almost five months after the signing of the convention. We also told you of the plans to have an expert come into the country to provide training on the basic anti-corruption concepts and the assessment mechanisms. Today, via a release, we were informed that that expert from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will be in Belize next week for a two day training. This training is in preparation for Belize’s national UNCAC self-assessment to be carried out under the project, “Strengthening National Systems for Implementation of UNCAC in Belize.” Key participants in the training will include a local panel of the Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte; Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke; Project Manager, Samantha Tucker, Claudelle Robateau of the Attorney General’s ministry and from the UN agencies there will be Karen Bernard who is UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative; Elishah St Luce, also of UNDP and Legal Expert, Cristina Ritter. The training starts on Wednesday, May 3.