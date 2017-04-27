Financing the Senate Inquiry: How Much Is Enough?

The Special Senate Select Committee resumed its duties on Wednesday. The inquiry started late last year and it is uncertain as to the time frame involved. Will the budget last? Chairman of the committee Senator Aldo Salazar answered that question.

ALDO SALAZAR

“Well the previous budget as you know, that was done up to the end of the fiscal year the end of March and we were allocated additional funds for us to continue. If we run out of funds then we have to cross that bridge at some point but I must say that there is at point at which we will have to come to an end at some point and we will have to see where we have run out of avenues to pursue and then we can come to writing our report.”