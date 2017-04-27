Teenage Student Murdered in Rural Belize

Ladyville police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a seventeen year old student of Lords Bank Village. Reporter Dalila Ical has the story.

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“17 year old Brandon Bradley spent his last minutes socializing with his older brother and sister in law before he was gunned down near his house in Lord’s Bank Village. He was last seen alive on a swing behind a small barbershop conversing with his brother who would soon leave and head home before him. Shortly after the teenager would then get on his bike and head home. His sister Joshlyn who spoke with us off camera said their mother was the last person Brandon spoke with before he was shot.”

JOSHLYN BRADLEY

“He was just hanging with his brother and his sister in law. We don’t know what happened. He was just riding to go home, he called our mom before he got there and she heard the shots. My sister said that it was Brandon who got shot and then my mom ran out and she only saw his slippers but not him and then they started looking for him”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“Neighbors heard the shots, one resident who wished to remain anonymous said he heard two gun shots at first, there was a short pause and four more gunshots rang out. When they ceased he stepped outside and saw the family rushing out to Brandon’s aid.”

NEIGHBOUR

“After a little while I came out and then his mom came out on the street and saw her son’s slippers out on the road and she hollered for her daughter and then her daughter came to go look for her brother. The other brother came and then after that they were looking for him and they shouted his name, after that they went to look in the bushes and they found him there. His brother brought him out on the street.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“His family found him some forty yards from the side of the road inside a yard across the road from his house. It is believed that he tried to run away from his attacker. Brandon was hit three times; once to the chest, back and shoulder.”

JOSHLYN BRADLEY

“It is supposedly that the first shot was in the chest but the other two it looked like when he was making to run that was when he got the other shots in his back.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“By the time his family found him and brought him to the road side he was already dead. It was there that police found him when they arrived at the scene according to assistant superintendent Juanito Cocom Officer Commanding the Ladyville Formation.”

JUANITO COCOM

“The scene was processed, two expended rounds were found on the road.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“Authorities add that by the time Brandon was found his backpack and bicycle were missing from the scene. Police have no motive for the murder and Brandon’s family does not know for sure why he was targeted. His sister has her suspicions.”

JOSHLYN BRADLEY

“I’m not sure about it but I think it is just about jealousy, the way he kept to himself and he was a person that would save his money to get what he wanted. He worked hard for his money and I think that its just that the person that killed him didn’t like how he behaved. He didn’t fool around and didn’t have too much company.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

“Police say the teenager had been known to them but for minor offences. His family say however that he was making some positive changes in his life and had big dreams.”

JUANITO COCOM

“One thing I can say is that he has come into our custody several times already. Most of them were for profiling and loitering and things like that.”

JOSHLYN BRADLEY

“He changed his life to be an electrician and all he was studying was that and just the other day he was talking to my brother about wanting to change his life and that he would start building his house. He was not a troublemaker.”

DALILA ICAL REPORTING

"Police are still investigating the murder and have not made any arrests. The teenager recently began a course at ITVET majoring in architecture and was first in his class in the last semester. As the family mourns his passing they remember fond moments with him."

JOSHLYN BRADLEY

“His smile, he was always looking out for you. He was a nice person and you could talk to him about anything.”

This is the third murder recorded in Ladyville for this year.