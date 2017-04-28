Claims Staked on Supa G and Muevelo

There is a video on YouTube that has garnered over one million views. The video features the song, Muevelo from Supa G but on the video there is the showing of a Guatemalan flag for the entire three minutes and twenty six seconds of the song. The video was uploaded on January 1, 2012 and in the comments section there are comments from persons staking claims on the artist and the song as being of Guatemalan origin. It is quite disturbing considering the ongoing territorial dispute between Belize and Guatemala and can be viewed as not only provoking but worrisome as it clearly shows a disrespect towards Belize. We made several futile attempts at reaching Supa G earlier today. The video has been reported on YouTube but there has been no action made since to remove the upload.