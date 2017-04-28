SSB’s 2017 Debate Competition Concludes

The Social Security Board held its final debate competition for 2017 today at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts in Belize City. The finalists are Stann Creek Ecumenical Junior College and Independence Junior College. The topic of the debate was “Be it resolved that Belize should submit its territorial differendum with Guatemala to the International Court of Justice”. Love News spoke to Communications Officer at SSB, Janice Eiley.

At the end of the debate, Ecumenical Junior College was announced as the winners of this year’s debate. Pearla Martinez was awarded outstanding debater.