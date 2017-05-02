Infant Dies in Road Traffic Incident

A road traffic accident yesterday claimed the life of a seven month old baby girl. Esmay Ferguson was in a green Mitsubishi car with eight other persons when the driver, 23 year old Darrell Jackson lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned at Mile 9 of the George Price Highway killing baby Esmay and leaving the others injured. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Juanito Cocom shared more details.

JUANITO COCOM

“Upon arrival they observed a green Mitsubishi Endeavor bearing license plate BCC57209 in a ditch off the road. Initial investigations revealed that Darrell Jackson a 23 year old laborer of Ivory Street Belize City was driving the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor on the George Price Highway from the direction of Belize City towards Belmopan and upon reaching mile 9 he lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Travelling with him were several people including adults and minors. During the accident a seven month old baby perished. The scene was visited and a medical form was issued, Jackson is presently in our custody pending charges.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is this gentleman the holder of a driver’s license?”

JUANITO COCOM

“From the investigation we are gathering that he only had a learner’s permit.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“You said several persons can you give us a specific number of occupants?”

JUANITO COCOM

“Apparently about nine occupants in the vehicle; five minors and the rest were adults.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“What is the status of the mother?”

JUANITO COCOM

“She has been treated and released; only two people are presently at the KHMH in a critical condition.”

A notice of intended prosecution has been served on Jackson. Police say he is expected to be charged with ‘drove without due care and attention’, ‘manslaughter by negligence’, ‘causing death by careless conduct’, and ‘fail to comply with conditions of a learners permit’.