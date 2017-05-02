Prime Minister Reviews Economic Standing at BCCI’s AGM

Last Friday we told you of the address given by the Prime Minister at the Annual General Meeting for the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry last Thursday night at the Radisson Fort George Hotel in Belize City. The part of his twenty four minute presentation that demanded more attention than the numbers and forecast he presented, was his declaration that this would be the last time he would be addressing the BCCI. Here is how that portion of his address went.

We admit that the statement may be open to interpretation but when you look at it, there are no limitations on the part of the BCCI as to how often they can request the presence of the Prime Minister at their AGM. Plus, he did go proceed with a reflection of his relationship with the private sector. The rumors of his early exit have been rampant in recent months but there has been nothing official from his office on how this will play out. On the side of the economy, the Prime Minister spoke of the progress made under his administration despite the negative factors around us.

Under the category of bad debts, Prime Minister Barrow spoke of steps taken under his leadership to address this issue which he encountered when he took office about nine years ago.

Should the Prime Minister take an early leave in his historical third term, it is expected that Deputy Prime Minister, Patrick Faber will succeed him. We will have more on the Prime Minister’s address in tomorrow’s newscast.