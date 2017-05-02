Timothy Turton Remanded for Murder

Twenty-eight year old Timothy Turton, a security guard of Lord’s Bank Village, was charged with the murder of 17 year old Brandon Bradley when he appeared today before Magistrate Carlon Mendoza. Magistrate Mendoza explained to him that the court cannot offer him bail because of the nature of the offence. Turton was remanded into custody until August 2. Bradley, who was a student at ITVET, was gunned down sometime after 10 p.m. on April 26, a short distance from his home in Lord’s Bank. According to reports, he was riding his bicycle and was on his way home when his assailant ambushed him and shot him in his chest. His body was found in some bushes by the entrance to Green Garden Estate by members of his family.