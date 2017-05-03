Belize Signs Air Transport Agreement with Kuwait

Belize’s Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Manuel Heredia Jr recently signed onto an agreement with Kuwait under the air transport industry. The agreement is reportedly part of Kuwait’s efforts to transform Kuwait into an aviation hub. According to the Director of the Air Transport Department, Kuwait is on the verge of entering a new phase and this signing is a step toward their outreach to the rest of the world and will facilitate aviation services between Belize and Kuwait. Accompanying Minister Heredia was Director of Civil Aviation, Lindsay Garbutt.