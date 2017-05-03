No Change in Electricity Rates, Says PUC

The Public Utilities Commission made its Initial Decision in respect to BEL’s Annual Tariff Review submission and makes no adjustments to the electricity company’s submission. BEL had made the submission for the Annual Review Proceedings on April 1 this year recommending that no changes be made to the Mean Electricity Rate. That currently stands at 36.99 cents per kilowatt hour. The PUC had approved Regulated Values resulting in a rate of 36.92 cents per kilowatt hour. In a release issued yesterday, the PUC announced it decided that the 0.19% decrease was too insignificant to have any impact on the tariffs, approving BEL’s recommendation to let the current rates stand.