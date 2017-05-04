Belizean Student Killed in His Chetumal Apartment

Nineteen year old Belizean student, Saul Pech was fatally stabbed last night in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It is believed that Pech, who is originally from Yo Creek Village in the Orange Walk District, was stabbed by his own cousin who was staying with him at a shared apartment. According to reports emerging from Chetumal, a 911 call was made at around 2:30 this morning which led paramedics and police to Pech’s apartment. The call was made by one of Pech’s friend who found him bleeding from the chest. Unfortunately, when help arrived, Pech had died due to the loss of blood. The friend told Mexico’s state police that it was Pech’s cousin who had inflicted the single fatal stab. That cousin has been detained pending charges in Chetumal. We are told that the cousins were out drinking in the city and had returned home happily. The friend went out to buy food and when he returned he found the accused murderer on the bed, apologizing for killing Pech. Pech had already lost too much blood by then, and died shortly after. A motive for the killing is not yet known. Pech was in Chetumal obtaining a degree in Engineering at the InstitutoTecnologico de Chetumal.