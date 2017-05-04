High School Teacher Remains Missing

High school teacher Pamela Lino remains missing tonight. Lino, a teacher at Belmopan Baptist High School, has not reported to work since last week Thursday and has not been seen since the long weekend. Her vehicle was found torched at mile 21 of the George Price Highway on Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, police found the charred remains of a female. While police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, friends and family of Lino suspect it is her while at the same time, still clinging to hope that she might return. Police is treating the matter as a homicide.