Plot Thickens as Canadian National is Detained for Questioning Into Recent Double Murder

It has been close to nine days since the disappearance of a foreign couple was noted in northern Belize. The pair, 54-year-old, Francesca Matus and 36-year-old, Drew Devoursney was found on Monday, May 2 in a cane field with their bodies decomposing. Autopsy results show that the two were strangled. Earlier today we told you that while two persons are detained for questioning there has been no confirmation as to whether they will be charged for this double homicide. There has been a new revelation in the investigation, however, which might buy the investigators some time in digging deeper into the Matus and Devoursney murders. Love News has received credible reports that one of the men currently detained is a Canadian national and may have been involved in several cons around the country. Investigators have reportedly received new evidence suggesting that the suspect is connected to a burglary that occurred in Placencia recently. From our source, we were made to understand that there is a high possibility that the Canadian national may be charged for that incident shortly. The Press Office for the Police Department is yet to issue any information to the local media but the National Post in Canada is reporting that they have been informed by a source in the Police Department that the Canadian suspect was taken to Placencia for testing and was to be transported back to Corozal for further questioning into the double homicide. It is uncertain what kind of test was being done. According to the National Post, Austin Jean, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said in a statement that the Canadian government is aware that a Canadian citizen is in police custody in Belize. Consular officials are assisting the family of the detained Canadian and remain in regular contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Matus leaves behind her two 22-year-old sons. A memorial service is being planned for her in Corozal.