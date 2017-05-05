Burrell Boom Residents Say No to Boatyard

For months now the villagers of Burrell Boom in the Belize District have been up in arms after learning that a boat yard will be set up in their area. A letter was written to the Department of the Environment stating the displeasure of the residents. In that letter, the residents cited portions of a meeting that took place on March 6, 2017 which they had with various agencies including the Departments of Environment and Health and District Association of Village Councils. At this meeting, Alfonso Avilez of Bradley’s Boat Yard reportedly presented on the company’s history and mandate as well as the various materials that will be used in the carrying out of his business. One point of contention for the villagers is the use of fiberglass. According to the minutes of that meeting, Jevaun Hulse of the Department of the Environment noted that the application from Bradley’s Boat Yard was yet to be reviewed. Yet, later on in that same meeting a representative of the Central Building Association spoke on the construction that has already began, noting that the multiple requests sent to the CBA have not yet been approved; but construction had begun already despite not having the proper documentation. The overall consensus of the villagers, however is that they do not want the boat yard in their village and to back up their disapproval they have cited the guidelines from the Department of the Environment when it comes to Siting and Location in which it states that Proposed siting of fiberglass-using facilities within residential or commercial zones will not be considered. Sites will need to be located within designated industrial zones or on properties that provide an adequate buffer from residential and/or commercial sites. Sites should be located in areas where there is no potential to affect nearby residents. On that note, the Burrell Boom residents are asking the Department of the Environment to address the ongoing construction immediately as they are a residential community and there is no industrial zone in the area. We will keep following this story via contact with the officials from the respective agencies.