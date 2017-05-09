Honduran Man Sentenced for 5 Years for Sexual Assault on Minor

Thirty-six year old Jose Gomez, a Honduran national charged with sexual assault on a girl 11 years old, was sentenced to five years today by the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith, after he was found guilty of the charge. The trial was held ex-parte because Gomez did not appear in court. The incident occurred on December 4, 2014, at a house in Burrell Boom Village. The complainant testified that Gomez entered her house and began to caress her and she screamed. She said Gomez then ran out of the house.