Teenager Charged for Shooting Neighbour

Nineteen year old Dane Gillett, an unemployed, was charged with grievous harm and use of deadly means of harm when he appeared today before Magistrate Carlon Mendoza. Magistrate Mendoza explained to Gillett that the court cannot offer him bail because the offences were committed with a firearm. Gillett was remanded into custody until July 28. The incident occurred around 1:05 a.m. on May 7. Thirty year old Telswin Lara, a resident of Arlington Drive, reported to the police that he was at home watching television when he heard a knock on his door. He said he looked through his window to see who it was and he saw that it was his neighbor Gillett whom he has known for about three years. He said Gillett, who used to be his friend, shot him in his back and he jumped to the floor to escape further injury. Lara was admitted to ward at KHMH where he was treated and later released.