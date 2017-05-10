2 Murders + 1 Shooting: Is the Gang Truce Falling Apart?

Over the last six days there have been two murders and another shooting incident in the Jane Usher Boulevard Area. This comes after numerous meetings among the police, gang factions and other mediators to reach a truce and ultimately a pact for peace within the City. Today ACP Chester Williams says they had intended to reach out to gang members in the Jane Usher Boulevard area this week but violence erupted there before they could even begin the dialogue.

The areas of focus for the meetings are the Jane Usher Boulevard, Louise Bevans and the Sunset Boulevard between Fabers and Ceaser Ridge Roads. But while the efforts continue, critics are now saying that the efforts are falling apart and peace is nowhere close. ACP Williams does not agree.

