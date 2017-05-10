Mother Appeals to Missing Teen to Come Home

A fifteen year old student of Sadie Vernon High School left home on Monday morning just before midday to run an errand with her older cousin and is yet to return home. The child’s mother, Caroline Hamilton is in turmoil on this Mother’s Day as she sent out a strong appeal to her daughter, Aaliyah Gabourel to please return home.

According to Hamilton, her daughter began straying since her brother, 11-year-old, Aaron Gabourel died in a house fire on October 5, 2016. She has been staying out of the house late at nights and has lost interest in school. It is a situation where Hamilton and her two youngest children have been receiving counselling but it doesn’t seem to be helping.

The mother, Caroline Hamilton can be contacted at 650-9269 if you can help her locate her missing daughter.