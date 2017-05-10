Who Killed Ludwin Lalin? Police’s Investigation Lacking

Belize City Police continue to investigate the murder of nineteen year old Ludwin Lalin. The teen was shot and killed around six o’clock on Monday on Curl Thompson Street where he later succumbed to his injuries. He had been shot to the left side of the forehead. Today ACP Chester Williams, Commander of the Eastern Division South says that while they may have a suspect, they need more to go on so that an arrest is made.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“

When speaking with Lalin’s family, they mentioned to the media that police presence in the area had dwindled and believe this contributed in some manner to the shooting death of the nineteen year old. ACP Williams refutes the allegation.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“